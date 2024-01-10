Karnataka HC issues notice to State, Centre on PIL over medical staff crunch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday issued a notice to the State and Central government on a public interest litigation initiated by taking suo motu cognisance of TNIE’s report titled ‘Karnataka short of 16,500 medical personnel.’

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice after hearing the petition. The TNIE had published the story on October 16, 2023, based on the report of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which highlighted the shortage of primary health care centres in rural areas and shortage of various categories of the medical staff.

On November 7, 2023, the court took suo motu cognisance of the TNIE story, stating that the issue needs immediate attention in the larger public interest. It also requested advocate Sridhar Prabhu to assist the court as Amicus Curiae and advocate B Vachan to present a proforma petition before the court. On submission of the petition, the Registry was directed to place the petition before the court for orders.

It was prayed through the petition to issue directions to the State and Central governments to fill up the sanctioned posts of the medical personnel in the State and submit a report on the strategy for implementing the budget allocation on healthcare, more particularly on medical infrastructure.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday issued a notice to the State and Central government on a public interest litigation initiated by taking suo motu cognisance of TNIE’s report titled ‘Karnataka short of 16,500 medical personnel.’ The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice after hearing the petition. The TNIE had published the story on October 16, 2023, based on the report of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which highlighted the shortage of primary health care centres in rural areas and shortage of various categories of the medical staff. On November 7, 2023, the court took suo motu cognisance of the TNIE story, stating that the issue needs immediate attention in the larger public interest. It also requested advocate Sridhar Prabhu to assist the court as Amicus Curiae and advocate B Vachan to present a proforma petition before the court. On submission of the petition, the Registry was directed to place the petition before the court for orders. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was prayed through the petition to issue directions to the State and Central governments to fill up the sanctioned posts of the medical personnel in the State and submit a report on the strategy for implementing the budget allocation on healthcare, more particularly on medical infrastructure. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp