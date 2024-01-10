Lokayukta cops raid GP member, recover assets worth Rs 25 crore in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gram panchayat member in Bengaluru South taluk was found with disproportionate assets worth Rs 25.58 crore during a raid conducted by the Lokayukta police on Tuesday.

His wealth is the highest among the six people raided by the Lokayukta police in Bengaluru and Ramanagara divisions on Tuesday. The accused GP member is HS Suresh from Channenahalli Gram Panchayat in Tavarekere hobli of Bengaluru South Taluk.

Ramanagara division of the Lokayukta police conducted the raid on his premises. An official release stated that Suresh had Rs 21.27 crore worth of immovable assets, including 16 sites, one house, and 7 acres and 6 guntas of agricultural land. His movable assets are worth Rs 4.30 crore, including Rs 11.97 lakh cash, Rs 2.11 crore worth ornaments and Rs 2.07 crore worth vehicles.

ML Nagaraj, Chief General Manager (Operation), BESCOM, Head Office, KR Circle, Bengaluru, allegedly possessed Rs 6.37 crore worth of movable and immovable assets, including 13 sites, two houses, 12 acres and 30 guntas of farm land, Rs 6.77 lakh cash, Rs 16.44 lakh worth ornaments and others.

The details of disproportionate assets of other four officials are:

DM Padmanabha, Panchayat Development Officer, Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural district: Movable assets: Rs 5.35 crore Immovable assets: Rs 63.66 lakh Total: Rs 5.98 crore.

N Satish Babu, Superintendent Engineer, PWD, KR Circle, Bengaluru: Movable assets: Rs 3.70 crore Immovable assets: Rs 82.32 lakh Total: Rs 4.52 crore.

Syed Muneer Ahmed, Assistant Executive Engineer, KRIDL, Ramanagara: Movable assets: Rs 4.10 core Immovable assets: Rs 1.38 crore Total: Rs 5.48 crore

Manjesh B, Member Secretary and Joint Director of Town and Country Planning, Anekal Planning Authority, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru District: Movable assets: Rs 1.98 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.20 crore Total: Rs 3.18 crore

