Lokayukta, Upalokayukta pay surprise visits to check indiscriminate disposal of garbage in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil and Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra on Tuesday paid surprise visits to areas in Bengaluru North and South to check indiscriminate disposal of garbage and alleged irregularities in solid waste management by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra directed the authorities of BBMP to take steps to clear the garbage and remove abandoned vehicles near NIMHANS and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

The inquiry was made after the Suomoto case was registered given receiving frequent complaints from the citizens.

Lokayukta Justice Patil visited Hebbal, Yelahanka, M S Palya and other areas in Bengaluru North. Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra visited the areas in Bengaluru South. It includes Astin town, Anepalya, Nimhans, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and surrounding areas and also the Solid Waste Management plant at Lingadheeranahalli.

Upset over the dumping of garbage on Anepalya Main Road, Neelasandra, behind Nimhans Hospital, near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra directed the authorities to clear the garbage and also to remove the abandoned vehicles within two days and submit the report.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil and Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra on Tuesday paid surprise visits to areas in Bengaluru North and South to check indiscriminate disposal of garbage and alleged irregularities in solid waste management by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra directed the authorities of BBMP to take steps to clear the garbage and remove abandoned vehicles near NIMHANS and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express) The inquiry was made after the Suomoto case was registered given receiving frequent complaints from the citizens. Lokayukta Justice Patil visited Hebbal, Yelahanka, M S Palya and other areas in Bengaluru North. Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra visited the areas in Bengaluru South. It includes Astin town, Anepalya, Nimhans, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and surrounding areas and also the Solid Waste Management plant at Lingadheeranahalli. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Upset over the dumping of garbage on Anepalya Main Road, Neelasandra, behind Nimhans Hospital, near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra directed the authorities to clear the garbage and also to remove the abandoned vehicles within two days and submit the report. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp