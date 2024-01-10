Home States Karnataka

Peenya flyover in Bengaluru to be shut from January 16-19

NHAI has submitted a request to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles, an official release stated.

Peenya flyover in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have prohibited the movement of all kinds of vehicles on the Peenya Elevated Highway as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will carry out load testing activity. 

The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 11 pm on January 16 to 11 am on January 19.“Owing to the need for repairing and retrofitting measures for the distressed Bengaluru-Nelamangala viaduct as required by NHAI, there is a need for load testing to be conducted to verify the elevated structure (Dr Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover), part of National Highway 4. NHAI has submitted a request to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles,” an official release stated.

Alternative route
Vehicles travelling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru city via the flyover should take the adjacent NH4 road or service road to 8th mile and via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya police station junction, SRS Junction to reach Goraguntepalya.

Vehicles moving from CMTI Junction towards Nelamangala to reach Parle-G toll are advised to take the adjacent NH4 service road. Traffic will be facilitated to move along the service road from SRS Junction via Peenya Police Station Junction and Jalahalli Cross 8th mile.

