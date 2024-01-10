Pressure on Congress top brass for more deputy CMs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there is a new headache for the Congress in Karnataka with several leaders, including Cabinet ministers, batting for more deputy chief ministers for the state. Those ministers, who have been appointed as in-charge of Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, have called for a meeting in New Delhi on January 11.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru, met a few ministers on Monday and continued to meet senior leaders on Tuesday. He has called for a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, KPCC working presidents, ministers party leaders and others at KPCC office on Wednesday.

According to informed sources, several Congress leaders told Surjewala to convey the need for more DyCMs to the high command. They also discussed probable candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, especially in seats where ministers are not keen to contest. Surjewala is also trying to balance the names for various boards and corporations.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that a few leaders are insisting that the party high command appoint more DyCMs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the minister said that earlier too there was a discussion on having more DyCMs. “There was a meeting on Monday and another meeting is planned to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

There is another meeting convened in Delhi on January 11. We have explained our stand to the general secretary,” he said, adding that several communities support the Congress in the state and there is a need to represent them in the cabinet. “We have told him (Surjewala) to inform this to the party high command,” he said, adding that this will help the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that Surjewala had called for a meeting of all the ministers to discuss the LS polls and some ministers proposed the idea of having more DyCMs which will benefit the party in the General Elections. “We did not meet only to discuss this, but the issue came up for a discussion. Suggestions can be given, but it is upto the party high command to take the final decision,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there is a new headache for the Congress in Karnataka with several leaders, including Cabinet ministers, batting for more deputy chief ministers for the state. Those ministers, who have been appointed as in-charge of Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, have called for a meeting in New Delhi on January 11. Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru, met a few ministers on Monday and continued to meet senior leaders on Tuesday. He has called for a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, KPCC working presidents, ministers party leaders and others at KPCC office on Wednesday. According to informed sources, several Congress leaders told Surjewala to convey the need for more DyCMs to the high command. They also discussed probable candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, especially in seats where ministers are not keen to contest. Surjewala is also trying to balance the names for various boards and corporations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that a few leaders are insisting that the party high command appoint more DyCMs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the minister said that earlier too there was a discussion on having more DyCMs. “There was a meeting on Monday and another meeting is planned to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. There is another meeting convened in Delhi on January 11. We have explained our stand to the general secretary,” he said, adding that several communities support the Congress in the state and there is a need to represent them in the cabinet. “We have told him (Surjewala) to inform this to the party high command,” he said, adding that this will help the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that Surjewala had called for a meeting of all the ministers to discuss the LS polls and some ministers proposed the idea of having more DyCMs which will benefit the party in the General Elections. “We did not meet only to discuss this, but the issue came up for a discussion. Suggestions can be given, but it is upto the party high command to take the final decision,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp