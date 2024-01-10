Rejection of R-Day tableau an insult to Kannadigas: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Union Government for rejecting Karnataka’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade. The CM called this an insult to the 7 crore people of Karnataka. Taking to social media, Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government had rejected the state’s entry even last year, but later allowed the state to participate in the parade after it turned into a controversy and keeping elections in mind.

The CM said that Karnataka had proposed four tableaux showcasing the life of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Brand Bengaluru and Karnataka’s flora and fauna. “The Centre has rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the rich culture and people of Karnataka to the nation,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the BJP is unable to come to terms with the Congress winning last year’s Assembly elections in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah demanded that the Centre reconsider its decision and allow Karnataka to take part in the parade on January 26.

