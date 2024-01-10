Home States Karnataka

Rejection of R-Day tableau an insult to Kannadigas: CM Siddaramaiah

The CM said that Karnataka had proposed four tableaux showcasing the life of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kittur Rani Chennamma,

Published: 10th January 2024 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Union Government for rejecting Karnataka’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade. The CM called this an insult to the 7 crore people of Karnataka. Taking to social media, Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government had rejected the state’s entry even last year, but later allowed the state to participate in the parade after it turned into a controversy and keeping elections in mind.

The CM said that Karnataka had proposed four tableaux showcasing the life of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Brand Bengaluru and Karnataka’s flora and fauna. “The Centre has rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the rich culture and people of Karnataka to the nation,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the BJP is unable to come to terms with the Congress winning last year’s Assembly elections in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah demanded that the Centre reconsider its decision and allow Karnataka to take part in the parade on January 26.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannadigas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp