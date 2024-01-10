There will be natural consequences, says Hardeep Singh Puri on Maldives row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that if anybody says anything about India, there will be natural consequences. “As far as Maldives is concerned, all that the PM did was to take a walk and enjoy the pristine purity of Lakshadweep. I don’t think the PM said something else.

What they said from the other side, I would not take it seriously. I am a proud Indian. If anybody says anything about India, there will be natural consequences,” the minister told reporters. Puri was responding to a question on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism that Modi takes everything personally and India should keep a good relationship with the neighbours.

Hitting out at the Congress, Puri said that when people have declining political fortunes, their language, and their behaviour start to border on desperation. So, anything any leader in the Congress says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, he said and added that the Congress leaders criticise India whenever they travel abroad. He also took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra. “Between different holidays somebody comes home and looks for Nyay, it is a good thing,” the minister added.

‘Kannada in petrol stns’

Puri said price display boards at all the petrol bunks in the state will also be displayed in Kannada.

