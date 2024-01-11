Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls to be delayed again, say ex-corporators

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: TIER-2 cities across the state have got their mayors and deputy mayors. But the state capital is unlikely to get them, as the BBMP elections are unlikely anytime soon.

The ruling Congress had mentioned in its Assembly election manifesto that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls would be held before January. But now it seems unlikely as Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. The party’s former corporators said the polls may not happen this year too, though court orders have directed authorities to conduct the elections.

The term of the last BBMP Council ended on September 10, 2020, and since then, there have been no corporators in the city. MLAs and MPs are taking their place to address the woes of citizens. Civic activists said, “Everyone knew general elections are to be held in 2024.

Earlier, Congress was criticising the BJP for not holding the elections and now the roles have reversed. It seems political parties are not keen on holding the elections. Citizens too have moved on. Ward committees are not working in the majority of areas. Post Covid, citizens have adjusted themselves to poor civic amenities and raised their concerns with BBMP officials.”

A former Congress corporator, requesting anonymity, said, “We are talking to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But things have not moved. The focus is now on parliamentary elections. The code of conduct will set in soon.”

The delimitation of wards was completed in September 2023. But the reservation list has not yet been prepared. An official in the Urban Development Department said, “Nothing about reservation can be disclosed as the government is still to take a decision.”

An official from the Karnataka State Election Commission said a meeting with the additional chief secretary, UDD and political parties was held in December for holding zilla, town panchayat and corporation elections, but nothing materialised after that.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: TIER-2 cities across the state have got their mayors and deputy mayors. But the state capital is unlikely to get them, as the BBMP elections are unlikely anytime soon. The ruling Congress had mentioned in its Assembly election manifesto that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls would be held before January. But now it seems unlikely as Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. The party’s former corporators said the polls may not happen this year too, though court orders have directed authorities to conduct the elections. The term of the last BBMP Council ended on September 10, 2020, and since then, there have been no corporators in the city. MLAs and MPs are taking their place to address the woes of citizens. Civic activists said, “Everyone knew general elections are to be held in 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, Congress was criticising the BJP for not holding the elections and now the roles have reversed. It seems political parties are not keen on holding the elections. Citizens too have moved on. Ward committees are not working in the majority of areas. Post Covid, citizens have adjusted themselves to poor civic amenities and raised their concerns with BBMP officials.” A former Congress corporator, requesting anonymity, said, “We are talking to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But things have not moved. The focus is now on parliamentary elections. The code of conduct will set in soon.” The delimitation of wards was completed in September 2023. But the reservation list has not yet been prepared. An official in the Urban Development Department said, “Nothing about reservation can be disclosed as the government is still to take a decision.” An official from the Karnataka State Election Commission said a meeting with the additional chief secretary, UDD and political parties was held in December for holding zilla, town panchayat and corporation elections, but nothing materialised after that. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp