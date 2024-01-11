Can’t escape toll, GPS-based collection system soon

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up a study to explore the possibility of introducing a GPS-based toll collection system on highways across the country.

“In this system, motorists need not wait at toll plazas to make payments and also they need not pay for the entire stretch of the highway they use. The toll fee will be fixed only for the distance travelled using GPS technology. To implement this system, we are collecting data on traffic, revenue, vehicle-users’ behaviour, etc.,” a top NHAI official said.

Experts are developing a software programme to calculate the distance travelled by motorists through geo-fencing. Discussions are on with banks regarding toll collection, the official said. “We have chosen five highways across India, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, to implement the GPS-based toll collection system.

It will be on a pilot basis on one of the five highways which will be selected by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, it will be extended to other four highways,” the official said. This GPS-based toll collection system will soon replace the toll plaza-based system, he added.

