Gang attacks interfaith couple in Karnataka, film the onslaught

By Express News Service

HAVERI: In a shocking incident, a gang barged into a hotel room, abused and thrashed an interfaith couple on January 7.

Police said that a gang of 12 people were involved in the attack which took place at Hangal in Haveri district.

Videos of the attack have gone viral on Monday night. The assailants themselves have filmed the attack.

The victims belong to different communities and are married. After assaulting the couple, the group dragged them out of the lodge and attacked them again. The woman was sent home by the group after the incident.

The woman’s family members lodged a complaint with Hangal police on Wednesday. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested two persons. A search is on to nab the other accused, the police said.

In the other incident on Tuesday, seven men were arrested for beating up two cousins in Belagavi after mistaking them for an interfaith couple.

Reports quoting police said the men, who were also from the minority community, continued to beat up the boy and the girl even after they said they were cousins.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HAVERI: In a shocking incident, a gang barged into a hotel room, abused and thrashed an interfaith couple on January 7. Police said that a gang of 12 people were involved in the attack which took place at Hangal in Haveri district. Videos of the attack have gone viral on Monday night. The assailants themselves have filmed the attack.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victims belong to different communities and are married. After assaulting the couple, the group dragged them out of the lodge and attacked them again. The woman was sent home by the group after the incident. The woman’s family members lodged a complaint with Hangal police on Wednesday. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested two persons. A search is on to nab the other accused, the police said. In the other incident on Tuesday, seven men were arrested for beating up two cousins in Belagavi after mistaking them for an interfaith couple. Reports quoting police said the men, who were also from the minority community, continued to beat up the boy and the girl even after they said they were cousins. (With inputs from Online Desk) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp