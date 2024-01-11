Karnataka BJP to come up with separate strategy for each Lok Sabha seat for upcoming elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Senior BJP leaders, including state party president BY Vijayendra, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday held a meeting with the party leaders to chalk out a strategy for this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gowda said they have decided to come up with a separate strategy for each of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. There may be small differences and confusions within the party and everything will be sorted out in a day or two, he said, adding a district-level leaders meeting will be held soon.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said they discussed winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats and there was no discussion on candidates. The party central leaders are doing the survey about the candidate and they will take a decision on it, he said. Vijayendra said they are confident of winning all 28 seats and during Wednesday’s meeting, they discussed in detail the suggestions given by party leaders.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders slammed the Congress for not attending the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya. Ashoka said by deciding against attending the event, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge neglected Hindus. The BJP leader said the Congress decided not to attend the event to appease the Muslim community ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said CM Siddaramaiah was unnecessarily trying to blame the Centre for not selection Karnataka’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade. He said the Congress leaders were trying to instigate people and they will request the Central Government to allow Karnataka to have its tableau in the parade.

