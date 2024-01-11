Karnataka Government to form panels to oversee guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government, banking on guarantee schemes to win over voters, is planning to reach more beneficiaries. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee (GSIC) at assembly, taluk, district and state levels to ensure the implementation of five guarantees.

This seems to be an attempt by the party to placate some senior leaders, who are not likely to be accommodated in boards and corporations. The new committee’s president will get a cabinet rank, while five vice-presidents will be given the minister of state rank. Rs 16 crore will be kept aside annually to pay

honorarium to the president, vice-president and members of the committee.

Addressing District Congress Committee presidents and district-in-charge ministers, Siddaramaiah said the Committee will have 31 members. At district level, there will be a president and vice-presidents along with ministers. They will be given an office and other facilities. He urged party workers to go to people and tell them the ‘’truth’’ to get political mileage.

He indirectly slammed a few Congress leaders, saying they should stop spreading false news. The Chief Minister said he has directed all MLAs that they will get Rs 25 crore worth of works for their constituencies.

