Karnataka High Court quashes 100% quota for female nursing officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court has struck down 100% reservation for women in the recruitment of “nursing officers” under Section 6 of the Indian Military Nursing Services Ordinance, 1943, terming it unconstitutional. The court observed that the exclusive reservation facility was made when women were reluctant to join the defence forces as “nursing officers” in the 1940s.

“This court is of the view that exclusive reservation for women in recruitment of ‘nursing officers’ under Ordinance, 1943, does violate the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, (equality) 16(2) (equal opportunity in employment), and 21 (The Right to Life and Right to Personal Liberty) of the Constitution,” said Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court has struck down 100% reservation for women in the recruitment of “nursing officers” under Section 6 of the Indian Military Nursing Services Ordinance, 1943, terming it unconstitutional. The court observed that the exclusive reservation facility was made when women were reluctant to join the defence forces as “nursing officers” in the 1940s. “This court is of the view that exclusive reservation for women in recruitment of ‘nursing officers’ under Ordinance, 1943, does violate the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, (equality) 16(2) (equal opportunity in employment), and 21 (The Right to Life and Right to Personal Liberty) of the Constitution,” said Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });