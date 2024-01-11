Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Industries Minister invites Japan to invest in EV sector

Talking in a meeting with the Japanese parliamentary delegation, Patil said the Karnataka government aims to position Karnataka as the premier destination for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

Published: 11th January 2024 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said Karnataka would like to partner with Japan in achieving the aspiration of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Talking in a meeting with the Japanese parliamentary delegation, Patil said the Karnataka government aims to position Karnataka as the premier destination for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Members of Parliament from Japan, the Consul General in Bengaluru, and Deputy Consul General in Bengaluru were part of the delegation.

The government would come up with a new clean mobility policy, the minister said. He invited the Japanese delegation to consider investing in the sector. The focus will be on the entire value chain related to e-mobility from battery and cell manufacturing, component production, original equipment manufacturers, charging and testing infrastructure, to research and development, according to a statement issued from the minister’s office. Patil said Karnataka and Japan share many similarities including focus on major industries like auto and R&D.

525 firms in Karnataka
Karnataka is home to over 525 Japanese companies, with around 70 companies having active presence in the state

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Karnataka industries Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp