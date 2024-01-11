Karnataka Industries Minister invites Japan to invest in EV sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said Karnataka would like to partner with Japan in achieving the aspiration of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Talking in a meeting with the Japanese parliamentary delegation, Patil said the Karnataka government aims to position Karnataka as the premier destination for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Members of Parliament from Japan, the Consul General in Bengaluru, and Deputy Consul General in Bengaluru were part of the delegation.

The government would come up with a new clean mobility policy, the minister said. He invited the Japanese delegation to consider investing in the sector. The focus will be on the entire value chain related to e-mobility from battery and cell manufacturing, component production, original equipment manufacturers, charging and testing infrastructure, to research and development, according to a statement issued from the minister’s office. Patil said Karnataka and Japan share many similarities including focus on major industries like auto and R&D.

525 firms in Karnataka

Karnataka is home to over 525 Japanese companies, with around 70 companies having active presence in the state

