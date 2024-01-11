No evidence to support woman's claim of stripping and beating in Tigadi, says SP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As there is no evidence of a woman’s claims that she was stripped and beaten up at Tigadi in Belagavi district, no one has been taken into custody yet, said Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled, here on Wednesday.

He told reporters, “An FIR was registered at the woman’s police station based on the complaint filed by the woman. She alleged that a group of people, including the gram panchayat president, had stripped and beaten her and misbehaved with her on November 21, 2023. She had charged that she was coerced to sign empty sheets of paper after she was locked up at the gram panchayat office for hours. The complaint was registered on December 29. An investigation was conducted from all angles. But till now, no evidence has been found to support her allegations.”

The SP said, “She had alleged that the evidence in her mobile phone was destroyed. However, she did not hand over her phone to us to recover the evidence. Prima facie, there is no evidence of such an event occurring. The allegations may have been made in connection with a property row. But there is strong evidence of her going to the GP voluntarily and registering a complaint about her property issue.”

He said, “We are probing what happened at the GP office. There was a woman officer when the verbal clash took place between the complainant and the accused on November 21. The officer told the police that the complainant was neither stripped nor beaten up. It is difficult to assume that such an incident happened in front of a woman officer in broad daylight. The Bailhongal police got the medico-legal case report of the woman on November 21 as she had been admitted at BIMS Hospital. But, when our police went to get her statement, she was not there. As per the doctors’ report, she had no injury marks on her body.”

