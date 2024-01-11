Not happy with list of Lok Sabha probable prepared by ministers, says Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he is not happy with the list of probables prepared by ministers from each Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the May elections.

“The reports that we have of potential candidates are not satisfactory. The AICC, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are surveying to select candidates,” he revealed after a meeting of party leaders to discuss preparations for the polls.

“AICC leaders have given us an agenda to prepare for the elections. AICC has called for a meeting of ministers of four states on Thursday. There they will give us modalities of working for the elections. We don’t have much time as we have to start working in constituencies. We need to demonstrate the same commitment that we had during the Assembly elections. Everyone has to keep the party's interest above his or her interest,” he suggested.

The party will hold rallies of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes at district and assembly constituency levels before February 12 as the budget session is likely to start by then. District in-charge ministers should take the responsibility, he added. “We have come to certain decisions based on our meeting with AICC leaders over the last week. It is important to communicate the benefits of guarantee schemes to the people,” he added.

The government has decided to let party workers hand over identity cards to beneficiaries of different guarantee schemes. “The party and country are looking up to Karnataka in the elections,” he said, advising party workers to live up to those expectations.

He said an initiative, ‘Mane Manege Congress’ (Congress at every doorstep), will be taken up. He claimed that the government has given party workers confidence by rolling out all the guarantees. “No other government has fulfilled so many promises in seven months,” he said.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has suggested holding a party workers’ rally on January 21. MLAs, district and block-level Congress leaders, representatives of cooperative societies, office-bearers, winning and losing candidates in gram panchayats and booth-level workers will take part, he said.

“We have given the responsibility of one district to one minister for the Lok Sabha elections. MLCs, general secretaries and vice-presidents will work under them. We will also delegate block-level responsibilities. We have asked for organisation and reorganisation of the party at the assembly constituency and block level,” he noted.

