'People who have come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 must get tested': Karnataka Health Minister 

He said the state would conduct more tests and the health department would continue with the widespread testing until there is a decline in the number of cases.

Published: 11th January 2024 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said those who have come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and are having high-risk comorbid conditions must mandatorily get checked for the same.

He was speaking to reporters after taking part in the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting here on Wednesday. He said the state would conduct more tests and the health department would continue with the widespread testing until there is a decline in the number of cases.

Further, he stated that the Death Audit Committee’s report revealed that out of 21 Covid deaths, two were directly attributed, while others had underlying health issues. The audit report on five other Covid-19 death cases is awaited.

