Tight security at Anjanadri ahead of Ram Mandir opening

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Security will be enhanced at the famous Anjanadri Hills in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal ahead of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Visitors to the famous hillock will be frisked and the hillock and the nearby areas will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Police sources told The New Indian Express that besides engaging a KSRP battalion for security, 250 police constables and 15 senior police officers, will be posted at the hillock for three days prior to January 22. The police said that such measures are being taken as a precaution.

Anjanadri Hills, near Hampi, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and attracts tourists from across the country. Meanwhile, Govindananda Saraswati, the head pontiff of Kishkinda Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertakshektra Trust, said that the beginning construction of a Hanuman temple at the base of Anjanadri Hills will be initiated on the same day of Ram Mandir consecration.

“It will take 3-4 years to complete the Hanuman temple after which, both Ayodhya and Anjanadri will be dual shrines which will be visited by the devotees. The Union Government too has explained about the requirement of showcasing Anjanadri which is the birthplace of Hanuman,” Govindananda Saraswati said.

The Kishkinda Trust has also planned the expansion of accommodation facilities for tourists with government assistance. The trust has also demanded the government to change the name of the district from Koppal to Kishkinda.

Seer Govindananda Saraswati gets invitation

Seer Govindananda Saraswati, the head pontiff of Kishkinda Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertakshektra Trust, has received an invitation from the Ayodhya temple authorities to attend the grand opening ceremony of the temple on January 22. The seer is currently touring with the deity of Kishkinda Hanuman visiting various important temples in the run-up to the Ram temple opening. “I am honoured and happy to be at the opening ceremony along with the statue of Hanuman. We are also visiting Nepal before reaching Ayodhya,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: Security will be enhanced at the famous Anjanadri Hills in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal ahead of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Visitors to the famous hillock will be frisked and the hillock and the nearby areas will be monitored through CCTV cameras. Police sources told The New Indian Express that besides engaging a KSRP battalion for security, 250 police constables and 15 senior police officers, will be posted at the hillock for three days prior to January 22. The police said that such measures are being taken as a precaution. Anjanadri Hills, near Hampi, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and attracts tourists from across the country. Meanwhile, Govindananda Saraswati, the head pontiff of Kishkinda Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertakshektra Trust, said that the beginning construction of a Hanuman temple at the base of Anjanadri Hills will be initiated on the same day of Ram Mandir consecration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It will take 3-4 years to complete the Hanuman temple after which, both Ayodhya and Anjanadri will be dual shrines which will be visited by the devotees. The Union Government too has explained about the requirement of showcasing Anjanadri which is the birthplace of Hanuman,” Govindananda Saraswati said. The Kishkinda Trust has also planned the expansion of accommodation facilities for tourists with government assistance. The trust has also demanded the government to change the name of the district from Koppal to Kishkinda. Seer Govindananda Saraswati gets invitation Seer Govindananda Saraswati, the head pontiff of Kishkinda Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertakshektra Trust, has received an invitation from the Ayodhya temple authorities to attend the grand opening ceremony of the temple on January 22. The seer is currently touring with the deity of Kishkinda Hanuman visiting various important temples in the run-up to the Ram temple opening. “I am honoured and happy to be at the opening ceremony along with the statue of Hanuman. We are also visiting Nepal before reaching Ayodhya,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp