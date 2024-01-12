Home States Karnataka

Ardent devotee of Ram, I write Ramakoti daily: Karnataka Minister Muniyappa

Revealing this to The New Indian Express, Muniyappa, a former Member of Parliament, said that he has been worshipping Lord Ram since his childhood days.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KH Muniyappa writes the Ramakoti on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  Food and Civil Supplies Minister and veteran Congress leader KH Muniyappa,  who is an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, has been writing Ramakoti “Shree Rama” in Kannada daily for the past 20 years.

Revealing this to The New Indian Express, Muniyappa, a former Member of Parliament, said that he has been worshipping Lord Ram since his childhood days. “I write “Shree Rama” 108 times in the morning and evening daily. When I get time, I write “Shree Rama” 1080 times,” he said.

Muniyappa said that he has not counted how many times he has written “Shree Rama”.  “I always carry a book to write Ramakoti. My wife Nagarathinamma ensures that a book is kept in my suitcase if I am travelling,” he added. On the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22,  he alleged that PM Modi has politicised the event. Even pontiffs of several prominent mutts in the country have declined to attend the consecration ceremony, he said. 

“This is because the ceremony is not being held following the shastras and the temple work is yet to be completed,” the minister said. Muniyappa further alleged that the BJP is using the temple consecration ceremony for political gains.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Karnataka Muniyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp