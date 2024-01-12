Ardent devotee of Ram, I write Ramakoti daily: Karnataka Minister Muniyappa

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Food and Civil Supplies Minister and veteran Congress leader KH Muniyappa, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, has been writing Ramakoti “Shree Rama” in Kannada daily for the past 20 years.

Revealing this to The New Indian Express, Muniyappa, a former Member of Parliament, said that he has been worshipping Lord Ram since his childhood days. “I write “Shree Rama” 108 times in the morning and evening daily. When I get time, I write “Shree Rama” 1080 times,” he said.

Muniyappa said that he has not counted how many times he has written “Shree Rama”. “I always carry a book to write Ramakoti. My wife Nagarathinamma ensures that a book is kept in my suitcase if I am travelling,” he added. On the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, he alleged that PM Modi has politicised the event. Even pontiffs of several prominent mutts in the country have declined to attend the consecration ceremony, he said.

“This is because the ceremony is not being held following the shastras and the temple work is yet to be completed,” the minister said. Muniyappa further alleged that the BJP is using the temple consecration ceremony for political gains.

