Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited gets new MD 

BENGALURU: M Maheshwar Rao, who was joint secretary and financial advisor of the Department of Space in Bengaluru, has been posted as Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The 1995-batch IAS officer replaces Anjum Parwez, who completed two and a half years as MD. Parwez, who was full-time MD earlier, was given the additional portfolio of principal secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj later, and will continue in that role.

With crucial lines of Phase-2 under way followed by Phase-3, there is a constant demand from the public for a full-time MD. Rao had served in crucial roles before his posting in the space department. He was deputy commissioner and district magistrate in Dakshina Kannada and Mandya districts from June 2006 to July 2009 and served as the commissioner of Industrial Development and director of Industries and Commerce from June 2011 for 12 years and eight months.

Parwez had many achievements during his stint. The crucial one was that of connecting Baiyappanahalli with Kadugodi (Whitefield). Along with completing Kengeri-Challaghatta, it ensured that the entire East-West Corridor was completed. He is also credited with removing all land acquisition hurdles for the Airport Line from KR Pura to KIA.

BMTC introduces new non-AC routes

The BMTC has introduced new routes in its non-AC services. Route no. 355, linking Kempegowda Bus Station to Bommasandra village, will pass through Corporation, Wilson Garden, Dairy Circle, Madiwala and Electronic City. Buses will start at 9.45 am, 1.15 pm and 4.45 pm from Kempegowda station. From Bommasandra village, buses will start at 8.00 am, 11.45 am and 3.10 pm. Route no. NICE-6 connecting Basaveshwara Nagara to Electronic City Wipro Gate will pass through Sunkadakatte, Gollarahatti and Nice Road. Buses will start at 7.15 am from Basaveshwaranagar and at 5.15 pm from Electronic City Wipro Gate.



