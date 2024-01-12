BJP state leaders bat for early candidate list for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State BJP president BY Vijayendra said they will soon hold discussions with party central leaders on the selection of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters after the party leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said during the meeting many leaders also felt that the candidate's selection should be done early so that there wouldn’t be any confusion among the workers.

The State Government is constituting a committee for implementation of the guarantee schemes, he said and added that the government is misusing funds by paying Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to party workers. The CM has experience of presenting 14 budgets, but the state finances are in a bad state and the government is not in a position to even pay salaries, he said. He said they will soon meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and complain about the State Government misusing funds and also approach the court.

‘Legal battle’

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said they will take up a legal battle against the guarantee schemes implementation panel. The government was giving the powers of the guarantee schemes to the party workers despite having the system starting from the village accountant to deputy commissioner to the chief secretary, he said.

Bommai questioned why the CM is not speaking on the Haveri moral policing incident and demanded that he must announce his stand on the issue. There had been allegation of the sexual assault on the victim who belongs to the minority community, and the police must subject her to the medical test and probe the incident from all the angles to punish the guilty, he said. The CM who always speaks against the moral policing has been silent in this regard, he said.

