Minister releases vision to develop scientific temper in Karnataka

BENGALURU : Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju on Thursday shared his vision for the development of scientific temper in the state. He listed down three broad points to encourage youngsters to foster an environment that has innovation at the core of it. He highlighted that science is not a privilege for few but a socio-economic upliftment for all citizens. His vision is ‘Science for all, Ignite and Inspire.’

The minister added that science needs to be made accessible to all, especially for children in government schools and rural areas. “We understand the importance of simplifying scientific concepts, fostering a love for learning and creating an environment to build curiosity for children,” Boseraju said. Initiatives such as telescopes in schools and the establishment of a state-of-the-art Science City in Bengaluru will help children from a young age, the minister said.

Boseraju’s vision includes identifying, supporting and rewarding innovation in science and technology with a “special focus on rural areas”. Policies such as the Karnataka State Research Foundation and the Karnataka Research and Development Innovation Platform (E-KDIP) will be encouraged in the coming years to become a catalyst for research and innovation across sectors, he said.

