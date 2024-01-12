No full-time vice-chancellors in four state varsities in Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rani Chennamma University (RCU) of Belagavi, Mangaluru University, Shimoga University and Bellary University have been functioning without full-time vice-chancellors although search committees shortlisted candidates for the posts three months ago. After the vice-chancellors of these universities retired, they have been functioning under in-charge or temporary VCs.

According to sources, the government has not completed the formalities to make way for the governor to announce the names of the new vice-chancellors for these universities. The sources said that it is still not clear whether the in-charge or temporary vice-chancellors have been given powers to take decisions about administrative and other matters related to these universities. Major projects in these universities are being implemented under the supervision of the in-charge authorities.

They said recruitment process has been stopped and most departments are facing severe staff shortage. “The government should expedite the process of appointment of VCs to ensure smooth functioning of these institutions of higher education,” said an educationist.

‘Appoint new VCs soon’

Prof Nagannavar has been functioning as the in-charge vice-chancellor of Rani Chennamma University for the past several months. The search committee shortlisted professors HY Kamble, CM Thyagaraj and HT Pote for the post three months ago.

Of the shortlisted candidates, Prof Kamble has 37 years of teaching and administrative experience in RCU. The new campus is being established near Hirebagewadi. Many educationists feel that the government should appoint a new VC so that work on the new campus could be completed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: Rani Chennamma University (RCU) of Belagavi, Mangaluru University, Shimoga University and Bellary University have been functioning without full-time vice-chancellors although search committees shortlisted candidates for the posts three months ago. After the vice-chancellors of these universities retired, they have been functioning under in-charge or temporary VCs. According to sources, the government has not completed the formalities to make way for the governor to announce the names of the new vice-chancellors for these universities. The sources said that it is still not clear whether the in-charge or temporary vice-chancellors have been given powers to take decisions about administrative and other matters related to these universities. Major projects in these universities are being implemented under the supervision of the in-charge authorities. They said recruitment process has been stopped and most departments are facing severe staff shortage. “The government should expedite the process of appointment of VCs to ensure smooth functioning of these institutions of higher education,” said an educationist.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Appoint new VCs soon’ Prof Nagannavar has been functioning as the in-charge vice-chancellor of Rani Chennamma University for the past several months. The search committee shortlisted professors HY Kamble, CM Thyagaraj and HT Pote for the post three months ago. Of the shortlisted candidates, Prof Kamble has 37 years of teaching and administrative experience in RCU. The new campus is being established near Hirebagewadi. Many educationists feel that the government should appoint a new VC so that work on the new campus could be completed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp