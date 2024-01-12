Home States Karnataka

On deputy CM’s orders, Bengaluru South to get Cauvery water

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar receives petitions from residents during the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme at Yelachenahalli on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday instructed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to supply Cauvery water to residents of Bengaluru South and parts of Anekal in the next three-four months.

Speaking the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme near Yelachenahalli, he said, “MP D K Suresh has raised the issue of drinking water and traffic congestion in the area. I will instruct the officials of BWSSB and BDA to prioritise Cauvery water for the area in the next three-four months.”

Shivakumar added that people approach the government when they don’t get a solution to their problems. “Instead of you coming to our doorstep, I have brought the government to your doorstep. We will redress people’s issues in all the assembly constituencies of Bengaluru,” he said. 

The DCM said around 500 officials attended to public grievances at the spot on Thursday. There is a need to provide an alternative route for the 18-km stretch in Bengaluru South assembly constituency, he said, adding that efforts are on to revive an old BDA proposal to provide connectivity between Kanakapura and Electronic City.

