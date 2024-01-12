PM inaugurating temple in hurry to cover his govt’s failures: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day after Congress Central leaders decided to skip the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deciding to inaugurate the temple in a hurry to stir Hindutva sentiment ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and to cover up his government’s failures.

Siddaramaiah said that Modi, who will complete 10 years in office, decided to inaugurate the temple, which is yet to be completed fully, as he is not confident of winning the General Elections by presenting his achievements before the voters.

The CM said that for the last 30-35 years, people have been closely observing the BJP’s politics in the name of Ram and they will not fall for the false Hindutva trap again. “People are now asking for the account of donations collected in the name of bricks,” the Chief Minister added.

Supporting the Congress top brass’ decision, the CM said the religious event, which should transcend caste, religion, and party lines and be conducted with devotion and respect, has been turned into a party event by PM Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders, showing disrespect to Lord Rama and the 140 crore people of the country.

Siddaramaiah said that the statement by the secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust that Shaivas and Shaktas have no rights in the Ram Temple has stirred controversy. “If true, it is an insult to all Shaiva devotees. The use of the Ram Temple for political gain, as criticized by four Shankaracharyas who have boycotted the installation ceremony, has turned a unifying event into one that divides Hindus, which is unfortunate,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said they are not against Hinduism but oppose untouchability, casteism, blind faith, and superstitions in the name of religion. “As a public representative, I have participated in hundreds of religious events, including temple inaugurations and renovations. I have built a temple for Rama in my village and worshipped with devotion. Similarly, I have participated and shown respect in religious events of mosques and churches,” Siddaramaiah added.

BJP mixes politics with religion: Hariprasad

Senior Congress leader and MLC B K Hariprasad here on Thursday called the BJP a traitor as it has been mixing politics in religion ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. “Mixing religion in politics is against the Constitution. BJP leaders, who are violating the Constitution, are traitors” he told reporters. Hariprasad, a former Rajya Sabha member, also claimed that he had written to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and advised him to stay away from the Ram temple consecration event as it is a political one being conducted by BJP and Sangh Parivar.

“It is not a religious event. According to the little religious lore I know, the founder of Hinduism is Adi Shankaracharya. The Jagadguru of the Math established by him has boycotted the Ayodhya event. If the Jagadguru of Adi Shankaracharya Math had installed the idol of Rama, we would have participated in it. No invitation was needed. There was no need for a drama like distributing the ‘mantrakshate’ among people”, he elaborated. Further, he alleged that the BJP people who have mixed politics with religion have become anti-religion besides the anti-constitutional and traitors.



