Activists oppose Karnataka govt order on surrendering wildlife articles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government’s one-time order asking people to surrender wildlife

articles in their possession has evoked strong opposition from activists and environmentalists.

They sent a letter to the chief wildlife warden of the Karnataka forest department, and to Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, pointing to the legal factor of the proposed amnesty.

Praveen Bhargav, trustee, Wildlife First, in a letter dated January 11, 2024, said the proposed amnesty scheme for surrendering animal articles and trophies may not be in compliance with the law, and a recent Supreme Court judgment in 1720/2023 (SLP No. 15232/2020).

He said that as per the judgment, the declaration of Wildlife Stock Rules, 2003, framed by the Central government, the time period for declaration is over in 2003. It overrides any other rule framed by the state government in this regard in 1973. “The recent amendments in 2022 have not provided any fresh opportunity to declare any animal article. On the contrary, the newly inserted Section 42A in the Wildlife Protection Act provides for surrender of animal articles or trophies which have been legally held under a Certificate of Ownership. Thus, that the intention of Parliament was not to provide an opportunity to facilitate surrender by those without a Certificate of Ownership,” he said.

The letter also pointed out that a statute must be read as a whole in context, and not based on an individual provision alone. In the present issue, other provisions of the Act apply, like Section 39(2) which mandates that any person who obtains possession by any means must, within 48 hours, report to the nearest police station or authorised officer; Section 39(3) which lays down that no person shall, without previous permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden or authorised officer, acquire or keep government property; Section 48A which imposes restriction of transportation of wildlife; and Section 49 which prohibits the receiving or acquisition of any wild animal, article or trophy.

“The rules, guidelines or orders cannot be in excess of law and if so, they will be ab-initio void to that extent. In view of the legal position and court order, the government and department should get the matter examined by a competent committee of independent legal experts, since enabling such surrender will have wide-ranging implications for wildlife protection,” Bhargav said.

