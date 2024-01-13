‘Ascertain if accused is juvenile, mentally fit’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka HC said that magistrates or special courts have to make certain preliminary inquiries of the accused when produced for the first time in a criminal case, to ascertain vital issues like whether the accused is a juvenile, mentally fit and if other requirements of law are fulfilled, because it should not be a mere formality.

Justice C M Joshi issued a series of directions to magistrates/special courts on this issue, while setting aside 20 years of rigorous imprisonment imposed by a special court without ascertaining that the accused was a minor boy who should have been tried by the Juvenile Justice Board. Interestingly, the accused minor was also kept in jail for three years and three months till he got bail from the high court, though he should have been lodged in a Juvenile Home with maximum punishment of three years for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Noting that a child, whether an offender or not, has to be treated as a child, Justice Joshi passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by a 24-year-old youth from Bidar district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : The Karnataka HC said that magistrates or special courts have to make certain preliminary inquiries of the accused when produced for the first time in a criminal case, to ascertain vital issues like whether the accused is a juvenile, mentally fit and if other requirements of law are fulfilled, because it should not be a mere formality. Justice C M Joshi issued a series of directions to magistrates/special courts on this issue, while setting aside 20 years of rigorous imprisonment imposed by a special court without ascertaining that the accused was a minor boy who should have been tried by the Juvenile Justice Board. Interestingly, the accused minor was also kept in jail for three years and three months till he got bail from the high court, though he should have been lodged in a Juvenile Home with maximum punishment of three years for allegedly raping a minor girl. Noting that a child, whether an offender or not, has to be treated as a child, Justice Joshi passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by a 24-year-old youth from Bidar district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp