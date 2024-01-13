Clear Mekedatu project: Gowda to Jal Shakti min 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Former PM HD Deve Gowda urged the Union government to give clearance to the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project in Karnataka. Speaking to the media after taking part in a meeting with senior Jal Shakti Ministry officials in Bengaluru, the JDS supremo said Karnataka should not face any difficulty in implementing projects due to objections raised by Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is happily giving water to all villages in all districts, and they are providing drinking water from Hogenakkal, he said. “What is our (Karnataka) mistake? We are asking for drinking water. That is what we have informed them,” he said. The former PM said Tamil Nadu objects to all the projects. Gowda said that he will continue to take up the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Gowda appreciated Members of Parliament MP DK Suresh (Congress) and BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi for taking up the state’s irrigation projects.

