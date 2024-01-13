Home States Karnataka

Clear Mekedatu project: Gowda to Jal Shakti min 

Gowda appreciated Members of Parliament MP DK Suresh (Congress) and BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi for taking up the state’s irrigation projects.

Published: 13th January 2024 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

JDS supremo Deve Gowda (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Former PM  HD Deve Gowda urged the Union government to give clearance to the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project in Karnataka. Speaking to the media after taking part in a meeting with senior Jal Shakti Ministry officials in Bengaluru, the JDS supremo said Karnataka should not face any difficulty in implementing projects due to objections raised by Tamil Nadu. 

Tamil Nadu is happily giving water to all villages in all districts, and they are providing drinking water from Hogenakkal, he said. “What is our (Karnataka) mistake? We are asking for drinking water. That is what we have informed them,” he said. The former PM said Tamil Nadu objects to all the projects. Gowda said that he will continue to take up the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Gowda appreciated Members of Parliament MP DK Suresh (Congress) and BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi for taking up the state’s irrigation projects.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp