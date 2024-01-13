Guilty and frustrated, says CEO mom’s note

Naushad Bijapur By

PANAJI/BELAGAVI: Police achieved a breakthrough in the sensational Goa murder case where a four-year-old boy was smothered to death by his mother Suchana Seth, CEO of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up in Bengaluru, on Friday.

A tissue paper on which it was written with an eyeliner, “I am extremely guilty and frustrated. I love my son, but I did not want to see him meeting his father’,’ was recovered from the bag of Suchana. According to sources, Suchana confessed to writing it, but continues to maintain that she did not kill her son.

The Goa police sent the note to the forensic laboratory for tests. The note hinted at her strained relationship with her husband and how she was unhappy with the court order allowing him to meet their son. The sources said Suchana has been consistently boasting of her AI profession and skills while denying her involvement in the crime. She blames her estranged husband Venkat Raman for the crime. “Surprisingly, she shows no remorse for her son’s death,” they added.

The latest revelation indicates that Suchana allegedly wished for her son’s peaceful death. Having misled her husband about meeting his son in Bengaluru on January 7, Suchana flew to Goa with the alleged intention of committing the crime.

Suchana taken to hotel room, events recreated

On Friday afternoon, the police team took Suchana to the hotel room and made her recreate the events that led to the death of her son. Although Suchana was unwilling to cooperate with the police, she had agreed to do it.

The driver of the car hired by Suchana is yet to be paid Rs 30,000 rent. The sources said the police have seized the car as part of their investigation

