KIA logged 37.2 m passengers in 2023  

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Recording 37.2 million passengers in 2023 (January-December), Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) showed a 35.3 per cent increase in patronage over 2022. It also exceeded the patronage it had before the pandemic, and sustained its No.1 position in the Perishable Cargo segment for the third consecutive year.

“Bengaluru airport enjoyed a significant passenger rebound in 2023, welcoming a total of 37.2 million travellers, of which 32.7 million were domestic passengers and 4.5 million travelled to international destinations,” an official release said. It also recorded the highest number of passengers -- 1,16,688 -- in a single day on April 29, 2023.

Dubai, Singapore and Doha were the top destinations chosen by international travellers, while the top domestic routes were Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. In September 2023, KIA shifted its entire international operations from T1 to T2, marking a crucial milestone. November witnessed the launch of Lufthansa’s non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Munich, while October marked the introduction of Maldivian Airlines, catering to Male with thrice-weekly operations. Further, five new domestic routes were introduced, contributing to overall capacity growth, it added.

“Reduced travel limitations, improved economic conditions and increased demand for leisure and business travel led to a notable rise in growth numbers. The highest number of Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) was witnessed on March 17, 2023, with an impressive 748 ATMs in a single day. It is a notable recovery, considering that the highest ATMs on any single day in 2022 was 693.”

The cargo centre processed a total of 4,22,644 tonnes of cargo during 2023, which marks a 2 per cent increase over the previous year. The domestic sector soared with an impressive 11 per cent growth. “Perishables continued to be a key focus, with coriander exports surging by 67 per cent. The export of mangoes touched a three-year tonnage record, achieving a 124 per cent year-on-year growth -- 684 tonnes of mangoes were exported, facilitated by an 86 per cent increase in the number of pieces shipped.

July 2023 also marked a significant milestone as the Cargo section handled the highest monthly domestic tonnage since the airport’s opening, totalling 16,507 tonnes.

