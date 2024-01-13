Pratap Simha calls on HDK, discusses Mysuru-Kodagu seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In the alliance between BJP and JDS for the Lok Sabha elections, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy seem to be calling the shots in selecting the candidates in the Old Mysuru region.

BJP leaders have been meeting them at their doorsteps, expecting a favour or two. Soon after former ministers V Somanna and CT Ravi met them, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha too called on Kumaraswamy at the latter’s farmhouse at Bidadi on Friday. Simha sought Kumaraswamy’s help and the two discussed politics, especially the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, where BJP leaders including SA Ramdas are opposing Simha’s candidature. Simha, who is the sitting MP, has won the seat twice. Though JDS is not expecting to contest from the seat, it will have a say in the selection of a candidate from BJP.

Recently, after Pratap Simha’s younger brother Vikram Simha faced charges of felling a large number of trees allegedly illegally, Kumaraswamy had expressed his solidarity with Vikram. During the meeting, Pratap expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

“On the occasion of personally thanking Kumaranna @hd_kumaraswamy who stood for truth in difficult times,” Simha posted on X. But their meeting had a bigger significance ahead of BJP’s decision on the selection of a candidate for the seat, sources said. The saffron party is also considering the scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to contest from the seat, the sources added.

