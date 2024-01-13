Udupi Paryaya to see guests from USA, Japan, Australia

By Express News Service

UDUPI: With Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Matha, Udupi having travelled extensively to various destinations of the world, his fourth Paryaya to be held on January 18 will see a galaxy of guests from abroad. Dr William F Vendley, who is the secretary general of Religions for Peace International is arriving from the USA. He is a member of its world council which consists of 60 senior religious leaders from all continents. Religions for peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition advancing common action for peace by working to advance multi-religious consensus on the positive aspect of peace as well as concrete actions to stop war.

William also co-founded the Hope for African Children initiative to address the needs of African children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. William is also an advisor to a number of governments on matters related to religion and peace. He serves on the leadership council of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions network. He has advised former President Barack Obama through his service on the multi-religious corporation and international affairs task force of the white House-based council. William received an MA in religious studies from Maryknoll School of Theology and a PhD in systematic theology from Fordham University in 1984. Dr William calls Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji an icon of Hinduism.

Likewise, Rev Kosho Niwano, President Designate, Rissho Kosei-Kai, International, Japan, is also arriving for Paryaya. She actively promotes interreligious cooperation domestically and internationally in her capacity as president-designate of Rissho Kosei-kai by attending interfaith congresses. She is a councillor of Shinshuren (Federation of New Religious Organizations of Japan), a board director of Religions for Peace Japan and a board of director of KAICIID (The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue). Luke Anthony Donnellan, Former Minister for Victoria from Australia has also communicated to authorities in Sri Puthige Matha of his visit to Paryaya on January 18.

