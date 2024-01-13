Will visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir after Jan 22, offer puja: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is a devotee of Lord Ram and he would visit Ayodhya after January 22 and offer a puja. He also alleged that the BJP is using Ram Mandir to gain political mileage.

Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga airport on Friday, the CM that he has not received an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Siddaramaiah said that he is against BJP’s use of God politically, and not against Sri Ramachandra. “I also worship Lord Ramachandra. I will visit Ayodhya after January.

Our party workers are also offering puja in Ram temples across the state. We don’t oppose Lord Ram, but BJP’s style of politics,” he said. Meanwhile, the CM refused to answer questions over the possibility of creating three more DyCM posts. Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism of the five guarantees, the CM said that they are unable to digest the popularity of the schemes and hence are making such allegations.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantee schemes were not introduced for electoral gains but for the poor and middle class. “The schemes are based on the principle of universal basic income. Each family is getting benefits upto Rs 50,000 each year under the guarantee schemes. Is it not beneficial for the poor who are reeling under inflation?” he asked. Reacting to former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s criticism of the guarantees, Siddaramaiah said that the JDS leader “is known for his lies.”



