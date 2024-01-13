World-class sports museum to come up in Bengaluru

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state government is planning to set up a world-class sports museum in the city on the lines of Qatar Sports Museum. The museum will showcase international and desi sports and games.

The government’s aim is to inspire youngsters to take up sports through this initiative. The proposed museum is likely to be set up at the Kanteerava Stadium off Vittal Mallya road. Infact, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the setting up of the museum in his last budget and set aside Rs 5 crore for it. However, no progress was made in that direction.

Recently, the Department of Sports and Youth Services invited tenders for project management and consultancy services for the establishment of the museum. This initiative is said to be the brainchild of Congress MLC K Govindaraju, who heads the Karnataka Olympic Association and the PHIBA Asia-India Basketball Federation.

Gear used by sports legends to be displayed

Term ing it a first of its kind in the country, Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Services), told The New Indian Express that everything related to sports, including desi games, will be seen here. “We also have plans to showcase sports gear used by renowned sportspersons from Karnataka. There will be a gallery, library and many more,” he said.

Prasad said, “We want to give it an international look. We want people, especially young children, to visit the museum and get inspired. Hence, we are developing it on the lines of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.”

Sources in the department said if everything goes well, there will be wax statues of sportspersons, a small play area for demonstration and an auditorium for lectures by sportspersons and experts. “In future, stores selling T-shirts and jerseys signed by sportspersons will be set up there,” the sources added.

The department has identified land to establish a sports university near Yelahanka in the city. The process is on to get the land transferred to the department. Discussions with the Revenue Department are on. With these and other projects, Bengaluru will soon become a sports hub, Prasad said.

