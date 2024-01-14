Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association to host first international chess tournament

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association (BUDCA) announced its first International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to the winners in Bengaluru on Saturday. The tournament will be held in Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from January 18 to January 26 in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, supported by the Karnataka State Chess Association (KSCA), All India Chess Federation (AICF), and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

During the press conference, the Chief Patron of the tournament MLC K Govindaraj, who is also the political secretary to the Chief Minister, announced that the tournament would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand on January 18. He appreciated BUDCA for its vision and dedication to inspiring a new generation of chess enthusiasts.

The tournament will happen across three categories-- A, B and C hosting 50 grandmasters and 2,250 selected players from India and 20 other countries. Soumya, President of BUDCA announced a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to the winners. She also informed the association’s plans to host chess tournaments in around 100 schools across Bengaluru and Karnataka, nurturing a new generation of chess enthusiasts. The association also scheduled a Blitz Tournament on January 22 for players of all ages. The official mascot for the tournament ‘CHESSIE’ -- a blue elephant with a crown and dressed with chess blocks was also unveiled.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association (BUDCA) announced its first International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to the winners in Bengaluru on Saturday. The tournament will be held in Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from January 18 to January 26 in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, supported by the Karnataka State Chess Association (KSCA), All India Chess Federation (AICF), and International Chess Federation (FIDE). During the press conference, the Chief Patron of the tournament MLC K Govindaraj, who is also the political secretary to the Chief Minister, announced that the tournament would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand on January 18. He appreciated BUDCA for its vision and dedication to inspiring a new generation of chess enthusiasts. The tournament will happen across three categories-- A, B and C hosting 50 grandmasters and 2,250 selected players from India and 20 other countries. Soumya, President of BUDCA announced a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to the winners. She also informed the association’s plans to host chess tournaments in around 100 schools across Bengaluru and Karnataka, nurturing a new generation of chess enthusiasts. The association also scheduled a Blitz Tournament on January 22 for players of all ages. The official mascot for the tournament ‘CHESSIE’ -- a blue elephant with a crown and dressed with chess blocks was also unveiled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp