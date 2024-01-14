Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai demands SIT probe into gangrape cases in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday demanded the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe gangrape cases in the state, since the survivors of sexual assault are not getting justice from the local police.

Speaking to media at the party office, the former CM said the probe should be headed by senior officers, completed within a stipulated time, and a chargesheet filed to ensure maximum punishment for the accused. Bommai questioned why all the accused in the Haveri case have not been arrested so far.

The former CM said the law and order machinery had collapsed in the state and the common people, including women, were unable to move freely. In Bengaluru alone, crime against women has increased by 30% and women were not safe even in rural areas, he said, adding that many cases of crimes against women have been covered up.

Bommai mentioned that a section of the community in Haveri feels that no one can touch it and there has been moral policing everywhere. A woman from Sirsi and another in Hangal were allegedly gang-raped, after being beaten up by miscreants in two separate incidents. The Haveri police tried to suppress it, he alleged, adding, “I demanded a medical test of the victim. I didn’t know whom they were trying to protect. Is there any special rule for the Minority community? Who is behind this incident and who is putting pressure on the police?” the former CM questioned.

He accused the Home Minister of not taking stern action against the perpetrators of crimes against women from a minority community.

Bommai said that Karnataka has become a jungle raj. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, however, rubbished the allegations. Stern action is being taken against the accused, he said.

