‘Hegde’s comment reflects his culture’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KUMTA: The state government has strongly criticized Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde who taunted the Congress party leaders for their ‘anti-Hindutva’ stance. Siddaramaiah on Saturday lashed out at Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde who made derogatory comments against him. “It reflects Hegde’s culture,” the Chief Minister said. Hegde had criticized Siddaramaiah’s dilemma on going to Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Speaking at Bagalkot’s Kudalasangama, Siddaramaiah said, “What better can we expect from a person like Ananth Kumar Hegde? He was the one who said he would change the Constitution when he was a Minister.”

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said it is not wise to use derogatory remarks and provocative words. “One should always speak responsibly. Hegde had not made any remarks in the last three years. Now, with the elections approaching, he has started speaking. But, he should realise that using such derogatory words is not part of good culture,” he said.

Stating that the government has been observing the remarks he has been making, he said, “We will see how we can initiate action against him under the law.”

Hegde, who was addressing the BJP cadre in Kumta on Saturday, had lashed out at the Chief Minister stating that Siddaramaiah is a person who would go to any extent to appease the minority and mocked his dilemma on going to Ayodhya. “Whether you (Siddaramaiah) attend the event or not, the temple event will not stop,” Hegde said. On the occasion, Hegde also said that the Chinnadapalli mosque of Bhatkal will meet the same fate as the Babri mosque.

