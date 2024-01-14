Illegal schools must be shut down immediately: Karnataka Education department

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has ordered illegal schools to shut down immediately, and directed block education officers (BEOs) to publish details of all private schools that are registered and recognised under their jurisdiction to help parents and other stakeholders.

A January 9 circular issued by the department states that after one week, officials concerned should conduct a site inspection and send a report to the BEO on whether such schools are closed. “Schools conducting advanced classes for Grades 6 to 10 will be given a final opportunity of 45 days to obtain permission by the set rules. If the management continues with classes, it shall be treated as unauthorised and students will be barred from the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS),” warned the circular.

To not jeopardise the children’s future, the department warned schools and allowed for fresh registration if they had appropriate affiliations. The circular also warned BEOs and DDPIs that if any illegal, unauthorised schools are found in their jurisdiction, action will be taken against them.

Order creating confusion among schools, parents: KAMS

Violations that attract disqualification include running schools without registration, teaching unauthorised curriculum, changing curriculum from state to CBSE Board, allowing additional sections or grades without prior approval, changing the medium of instruction without approval, conducting classes for different boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB) without affiliation and starting departments without knowledge of the competent authority. Strict actions will also be taken against institutions teaching state curricula but using other textbooks in classrooms, despite the warning, the circular stated.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa revealed last year that the state has over 1,600 illegal schools. He had warned that such illegal schools would be closed in a phased manner and students shifted to other schools.

Criticising the latest circular, the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools In Karnataka (KAMS) charged that the department does not have any clarity on its orders and it is creating only a sense of fear and confusion among schools and parents. KAMS Secretary Shashi Kumar D feared that the circular could lead to rampant corruption in the department.

KAMS questioned as to what will happen to schools that have appealed before the HC or Appellate Authority has issued interim stay orders. Kumar said the rule specifies that one year should be given to the schools for ‘safe exist’ and cannot be done between academic years. But the government is going back on its word.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has ordered illegal schools to shut down immediately, and directed block education officers (BEOs) to publish details of all private schools that are registered and recognised under their jurisdiction to help parents and other stakeholders. A January 9 circular issued by the department states that after one week, officials concerned should conduct a site inspection and send a report to the BEO on whether such schools are closed. “Schools conducting advanced classes for Grades 6 to 10 will be given a final opportunity of 45 days to obtain permission by the set rules. If the management continues with classes, it shall be treated as unauthorised and students will be barred from the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS),” warned the circular. To not jeopardise the children’s future, the department warned schools and allowed for fresh registration if they had appropriate affiliations. The circular also warned BEOs and DDPIs that if any illegal, unauthorised schools are found in their jurisdiction, action will be taken against them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Order creating confusion among schools, parents: KAMS Violations that attract disqualification include running schools without registration, teaching unauthorised curriculum, changing curriculum from state to CBSE Board, allowing additional sections or grades without prior approval, changing the medium of instruction without approval, conducting classes for different boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB) without affiliation and starting departments without knowledge of the competent authority. Strict actions will also be taken against institutions teaching state curricula but using other textbooks in classrooms, despite the warning, the circular stated. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa revealed last year that the state has over 1,600 illegal schools. He had warned that such illegal schools would be closed in a phased manner and students shifted to other schools. Criticising the latest circular, the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools In Karnataka (KAMS) charged that the department does not have any clarity on its orders and it is creating only a sense of fear and confusion among schools and parents. KAMS Secretary Shashi Kumar D feared that the circular could lead to rampant corruption in the department. KAMS questioned as to what will happen to schools that have appealed before the HC or Appellate Authority has issued interim stay orders. Kumar said the rule specifies that one year should be given to the schools for ‘safe exist’ and cannot be done between academic years. But the government is going back on its word. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp