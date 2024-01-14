Home States Karnataka

KSRTC and Transport companies not entitled to compensation under ‘idle charges’: Karnataka HC

The KSRTC’s counsel contended that due to accidents, buses are taken to workshops for repair and during this idle period, they cannot ply.

KSRTC Buses. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has held that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and transport companies are not entitled to compensation under “idle charges” for revenue loss when vehicles are taken for repair after accidents.

Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the order while partly allowing a batch of petitions filed by the New India Assurance Company Limited questioning the orders passed by a tribunal to grant compensation for revenue loss. If a bus meets with an accident and gets damaged and is kept in the garage for repair, the transport agencies are entitled to compensation on other heads as per law, but not for loss of revenue, the judge said. 

The KSRTC’s counsel contended that due to accidents, buses are taken to workshops for repair and during this idle period, they cannot ply. Therefore, KSRTC is entitled to compensation under “loss of revenue” since the bus is in the workshop for repair.

The counsel appearing for the insurance company submitted that KSRTC is not entitled to compensation under “idle charges/loss of revenue” as spare buses are assigned in the scheduled routes. So, KSRTC does not lose revenue.  

