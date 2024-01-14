Missing mentally challenged woman found dead in Karnataka
Published: 14th January 2024 02:00 PM | Last Updated: 14th January 2024 02:00 PM
MANDYA: A mentally challenged 31-year-old woman missing for the past four days was found dead in Nagamangala taluk here on Sunday morning, police said.
According to police, the woman's naked body was found in a secluded place in the woods away from the Harsha Grand Hotel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.
The body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem.
Police have started an investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder.
Family members had been searching for the woman when they got the information.