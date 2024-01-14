Missing mentally challenged woman found dead in Karnataka

By PTI

MANDYA: A mentally challenged 31-year-old woman missing for the past four days was found dead in Nagamangala taluk here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the woman's naked body was found in a secluded place in the woods away from the Harsha Grand Hotel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

The body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem.

Police have started an investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder.

Family members had been searching for the woman when they got the information.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MANDYA: A mentally challenged 31-year-old woman missing for the past four days was found dead in Nagamangala taluk here on Sunday morning, police said. According to police, the woman's naked body was found in a secluded place in the woods away from the Harsha Grand Hotel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police have started an investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder. Family members had been searching for the woman when they got the information. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp