Missing mentally challenged woman found dead in Karnataka

Published: 14th January 2024 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MANDYA: A mentally challenged 31-year-old woman missing for the past four days was found dead in Nagamangala taluk here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the woman's naked body was found in a secluded place in the woods away from the Harsha Grand Hotel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

The body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem.

Police have started an investigation into the case, suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder.

Family members had been searching for the woman when they got the information.

