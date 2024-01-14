Politicisation of administration can set unhealthy trend

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

There is a fine line between the bureaucracy and the political system that holds the reins of administration. Drafting hundreds of party workers into the system to monitor the implementation of the state government schemes threatens to blur that line unless enough safeguards are put in place.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his government’s decision to appoint committees at state, district and assembly constituency levels for effective implementation of the five guarantee schemes. The head of the state-level committee will be given a cabinet minister’s rank, while five deputies will get the minister of state rank. In districts, the committees will have a chairman, vice chairman, and 21 members, while in 224 assembly segments, they will have a chairman and 11 members. Office, honorarium, and even sitting fee will be given to the party workers who will be members of the committees for two years.

That means, in one go, over 3,000 Congress workers will be drafted into the system. It is an unprecedented move in Karnataka, perhaps in India, too. It shows the importance the Congress government is giving to the guarantee schemes and party workers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Politically speaking, it is a masterstroke. It helps to placate a large number of workers and make them feel that they are part of the system.

But on the flip side, it raises serious questions about the need for putting in place a parallel mechanism. It runs the risk of diluting a well-defined administrative system, allowing a political set-up to undermine the executive. The ministers, secretaries, and the whole administrative machinery, right up to the village level, are mandated to deliver the services and implement the government programmes. In case of any lapses, they can be held accountable. Can such accountability be fixed on political nominees?

The guarantee schemes are implemented for people of the state, irrespective of the political affiliations of the beneficiaries. When such is the case, what is the logic of the government appointing implementation committees consisting of Congress party workers?

Can they be expected to work in a non-partisan manner like the officials in ensuring the implementation of the schemes to people cutting across party lines? Also, how will such a system work in the constituencies represented by non-Congress legislators?

Former Law Minister and BJP legislator S Suresh Kumar termed the move as Congress’ ‘new rehabilitation scheme’, which will be detrimental to the system in many ways. Questioning if the taxpayer’s money is meant for the welfare of the state or the Congress workers, the BJP lawmaker says the proposed move gives power without responsibility.

Senior BJP leaders, including its state president BY Vijayendra and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, have indicated that they will approach the court against the proposed move. The BJP’s main contention is misusing taxpayers’ money when the development works in the state have come to a standstill and farmers hit by drought are yet to get compensation.

However, the CM maintains it will not be a big burden as the government will allocate Rs 16 crore for the effective implementation of the guarantee schemes. Since the time he took over as the CM for the second time on May 20 last year, the whole focus of the administration has been on implementing the guarantee schemes. “Shakti scheme” — free travel for women in the state corporation buses — was the first of the five schemes to be rolled out on June 11, 2023, while “Yuva Nidhi”, to provide financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders, was the fifth scheme launched on Friday in Shivamogga. The other three guarantee schemes are Anna Bhagya (provides an additional five kg of rice or money), Gruha Lakshmi (financial assistance to women heads of households), and Gruha Jyothi (free electricity of up to 200 units) — which were rolled out in the interim.

To some extent, the CM may be even correct in saying Rs 16 crore may not be much of a burden compared to the enormity of the scheme and the importance the government is attaching to its implementation. For Congress, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are crucial for its revival at the national level and it has to do well in AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge’s home state. The Congress government in Karnataka is banking heavily on the guarantee schemes.

However, the politicisation of the administrative system is a serious concern. Once such a precedent is set by a government, successive regimes could use it to justify similar practices. Karnataka is fortunate to have a non-partisan bureaucracy with officers committed to implementing government programmes. It is best left untouched.

Ramu Patil

Senior Associate Editor

ramu@ newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

