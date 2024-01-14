Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Koppal?  

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Social media platforms are abuzz with viral news that claims Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Koppal. There are also rumours that the AICC sources have conducted surveys without informing the local Congress unit and are considering Koppal as one of the choices. There is another buzz that Telangana is AICC sources’ alternative choice. Some people on X have already started inviting the senior leader to contest from Koppal with the hashtag ‘please come to Koppal’. However, no senior congress leaders have confirmed the same. But, the local leaders are circulating the news on social media platforms.

Koppal’s present Lok Sabha member is Karadi Sanganna from the BJP party. The Congress members believe that since there is an anti-administration wave, the Karnataka state government’s five schemes will become an added benefit in the coming Lok Sabha polls for the Congress party.

The local congress unit is not aware of the same but assured that they will work to ensure their leader Priyanka Gandhi will win with a big margin. Koppal is a strong base of Congress. With 8 assembly constituencies, among which Congress has won six, it is assumed that Koppal will be a safe place for Priyanka to win the LS polls.

Earlier, Indira Gandhi got political rebirth after contesting from Karnataka, while Sonia Gandhi contested from Ballari in 1999. Hence, Koppal could be the best place for General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest. CM Siddaramaiah also has a big fan base in Koppal.

Koppal Congress members said it will be a boon for Karnataka if Priyanka Gandhi contests from Koppal as it will instil confidence among the members across the state. Some Congress members also said that national leaders who contest from Karnataka have a bright future. Law and Tourism Minister HK Patil said, “The news is not true and we cannot say that there will be more chances of winning in Koppal.”

