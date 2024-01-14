‘Steady funding will change research in India’: Kris Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing scientific research into mainstream conversation is the need of the hour. Recognition of scientists and steady funding will transform India’s research environment and ensure that the scientific environment of India is strengthened, said Infosys Science Foundation President, Kris Gopalakrishnan, on Saturday.

He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the Infosys Prize 2023, by Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), where six individuals, two hailing from Bengaluru, were awarded for their impactful work across disciplines and scientific research in India. Gopalakrishnan also added that India currently invests only 0.7 per cent of its GDP in R&D and increasing this to 3 per cent will yield rich dividends.

He said that both public and private entities need to contribute to this. Speaking about the growth of technology and its applications in real-world scenarios, Gopalkrishna said, “2023 was the year when AI went mainstream. It was democratised and its access was available to ordinary individuals. Generative AI is disrupting businesses everywhere. It also helps innovation in research and address real-world problems.”

The winners were conferred the prize across six fields — Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. Scientists were felicitated with a pure gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000.

Nobel Laureate in Physics 2011, former Vice Chancellor and Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at Australian National University, Brian Schmidt was the chief guest for the event. Addressing the gathering, he said, “India’s contribution to the world of knowledge is growing quickly.

The awardees, who cover the breadth of the academy, are world leaders in research, and its translation for the benefit of humanity. The world needs such knowledge to help us live peacefully and sustainably on a planet that isn’t getting any bigger, even though humanity’s footprint is.” The winners were chosen from 224 nominations. The event was attended by NK Narayana Murthy, Infosys co-founder, and trustee of the foundation.

