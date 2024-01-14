Students come up with ideas to transform Bengaluru at ‘Brand Bengaluru’ Youth Ideathon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inter-school Ideathon 2023 for ‘Brand Bengaluru’, encouraged youngsters to suggest ideas for the benefit of the city. Among the ideas were Integrating ambulances into traffic signals wirelessly for seamless movement, pink booths in public places to help menstruating women and separate disposal of floral and vegetable waste.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar promised to implement the same.

Addressing the students he said, the ideas were excellent and that he would try to bring them to life. He opined that school students have come up with great suggestions for 'Brand Bengaluru'. Moreover, the inter-school Ideathon 2023 and Youth Leadership Summit 2023 have been going on for a month in the city. In the first stage, 50 schools were selected from among all applicants. Further, in the second stage, the number of schools narrowed down to 25. Eventually, 7 schools were shortlisted for the finale held at Hotel Conrad, Bengaluru.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The inter-school Ideathon 2023 for ‘Brand Bengaluru’, encouraged youngsters to suggest ideas for the benefit of the city. Among the ideas were Integrating ambulances into traffic signals wirelessly for seamless movement, pink booths in public places to help menstruating women and separate disposal of floral and vegetable waste. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar promised to implement the same. Addressing the students he said, the ideas were excellent and that he would try to bring them to life. He opined that school students have come up with great suggestions for 'Brand Bengaluru'. Moreover, the inter-school Ideathon 2023 and Youth Leadership Summit 2023 have been going on for a month in the city. In the first stage, 50 schools were selected from among all applicants. Further, in the second stage, the number of schools narrowed down to 25. Eventually, 7 schools were shortlisted for the finale held at Hotel Conrad, Bengaluru. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp