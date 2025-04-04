CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, change of guard in KPCC, Cabinet rejig on hold

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who met LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday, apprised him of several issues concerning the Congress government in Karnataka, which is completing two years in office on May 20.

There were murmurs in the power corridors in Karnataka about Siddaramaiah discussing the change of guard in Karnataka Congress and a possible Cabinet reshuffle. “Both the issues have been put on hold for now as the Congress high command is not in a mood to discuss them at this juncture,” a party source told TNIE.

When asked about only Siddaramaiah meeting Rahul Gandhi, DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, said, “He (Rahul) is our national leader, and it is natural for party leaders to meet him. We meet many leaders when in Delhi. There were no discussions on vacant MLC seats. We will discuss it at the right time.”

Though it is not known what transpired between Siddaramaiah and Rahul, sources indicated that the former might have apprised the latter of almost all key issues in the state, including the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. “Rahul expressed his displeasure over Rajanna raising the issue in the Assembly. He felt that the matter should have been settled within the four walls of the party,” a Congress insider said, adding that Siddaramaiah assured Rahul of handling the issue to avoid causing further damage to the party and the government.