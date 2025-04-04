Man released after ‘murdered’ wife found alive in Karnataka; son quit education for baby sister

MADIKERI/MYSURU: A man, who spent two years in jail for “murdering” his wife, was released two days ago after she was found moving around with another man.

The woman has been arrested. She has confessed that she had eloped with her paramour and that they have been living in a village 20 km from Madikeri, according to sources.

Suresh, a resident of Basavanahalli Tribal Settlement Camp in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu, married Mallige a few years ago and they have two children.

In 2020, Suresh filed a complaint with Kushalnagar rural police after Mallige went missing. Meanwhile, the skeletal remains of a woman were found on the banks of Cauvery in Bettadapura police limits in Mysuru district. The police, who had registered the missing complaint, took Suresh to the spot for a mahazar (panchnama). Later, they forced him to give a statement that the skeletal remains were of Mallige. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against Suresh accusing him of murdering Mallige.

However, the case took a new turn after Suresh’s friends spotted Mallige moving around with another man near B Shettigeri in South Kodagu recently. After they alerted Suresh, he appealed before the court to reopen his case. When the court demanded evidence, Suresh produced a video of Mallige having food in a restaurant in Madikeri with her paramour Ganesh, which was recorded by his friends. The court considered it and issued an order releasing Suresh from the jail.