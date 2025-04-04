Man released after ‘murdered’ wife found alive in Karnataka; son quit education for baby sister

MADIKERI/MYSURU: A man, who spent two years in jail for “murdering” his wife, was released two days ago after she was found moving around with another man.
The woman has been arrested. She has confessed that she had eloped with her paramour and that they have been living in a village 20 km from Madikeri, according to sources.
Suresh, a resident of Basavanahalli Tribal Settlement Camp in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu, married Mallige a few years ago and they have two children.
In 2020, Suresh filed a complaint with Kushalnagar rural police after Mallige went missing. Meanwhile, the skeletal remains of a woman were found on the banks of Cauvery in Bettadapura police limits in Mysuru district. The police, who had registered the missing complaint, took Suresh to the spot for a mahazar (panchnama). Later, they forced him to give a statement that the skeletal remains were of Mallige. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed against Suresh accusing him of murdering Mallige.
However, the case took a new turn after Suresh’s friends spotted Mallige moving around with another man near B Shettigeri in South Kodagu recently. After they alerted Suresh, he appealed before the court to reopen his case. When the court demanded evidence, Suresh produced a video of Mallige having food in a restaurant in Madikeri with her paramour Ganesh, which was recorded by his friends. The court considered it and issued an order releasing Suresh from the jail.
Suresh said, “I was tortured and forced to give a statement that the skeletal remains were of my wife’s,” he said.
When Suresh was in jail, his son Krishna was in Class 10. Krishna quit school after he failed in one subject. He started working to support his sister Keerthi’s education and to take care of their grandmother. “We do not bother whether our mother is dead or alive. We knew our father was innocent and have been praying for his release from jail. I want to clear my Class 10 exam and pursue higher studies,” Krishna said.
Suresh’s advocate Pandu Pujari blamed shoddy investigation by police for his client’s ordeal. After the skeletal remains of the woman were found in Bettadapura, the police arrested Suresh in 2021 on the charge of murdering Mallige. Suresh was forced to confess to a crime he never committed, Pujari said.
Pujari said even before receiving the DNA report, the police filed the chargesheet and made Suresh spend two years in jail.