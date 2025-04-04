Nagamohan Das panel has only given interim report, says HM G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The Justice Nagamohan Das Committee set up to study allegations of 40 per cent commission against the previous BJP government, has submitted its interim report, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters on Thursday.

“Justice Das made a statement based on the evidence he got, and he has to collect more evidence. We had taken this up as a major issue during the 2023 Assembly elections. This is only an interim report and if more evidence is given, it will be mentioned in the final report,’’ he said.

On the price hike protest by the BJP, Parameshwara blamed the Central government for raising prices of commodities, and their policies which have financial implications on the economy. Parameshwara said the State government is paying the Centre more than Rs 20,000 crore in taxes. “A proportionate amount has to be paid back to us. If they don’t pay, we have to increase fund mobilisation as we have to run the government,’’ he said, in defence of recent hikes in diesel, milk prices and other cesses.

On the High Court allowing ED to take up the MUDA case, he said ED will take up the probe if court gives permission. On the Waqf Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, he said not just the Muslim community, many others are also opposing it as they feel the Central government is using it for political purposes.

Parameshwara said the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs is a matter between the Speaker and the MLAs, and the state government has no role. “How can a Speaker be expected not to take any action if the MLAs go up to his chair and throw papers? He appealed to them many times and went by rules,” he added.

He refused to comment on the CID saying there was no evidence in minister KN Rajanna’s honeytrap allegation case, till the probe is complete.

When asked why he had missed the inauguration of the newly-built Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Parameshwara said he had laid the foundation when he was Deputy CM. “I don’t know, they did not invite me for some reason. How can I go without invitation?’’ he asked.