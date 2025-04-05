Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot warns Karnataka government over delay in appointing RDPR University VC

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking the state government to call for applications for the vice-chancellor’s post at the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University that is vacant for the last ten months. “Failing which, I would be forced to take decisive action and call for applications to the post of VC of RDPR University within one month which the state government has failed to do till date,’’ he warned.

The governor stated, “I hope good sense prevails and the state government does not leave room for unnecessary and avoidable complications and in turn affect the growth of Universities of Karnataka.’’

The governor mentioned that his office communicated with RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on various dates, advising him to direct concerned officials to immediately call for applications for the post. “Numerous follow-ups and reminders have been sent to the concerned department to call for applications at the earliest so as to not keep regular posts vacant for a long time,’’ he stated.