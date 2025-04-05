Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot warns Karnataka government over delay in appointing RDPR University VC

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking the state government to call for applications for the vice-chancellor’s post at the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University that is vacant for the last ten months. “Failing which, I would be forced to take decisive action and call for applications to the post of VC of RDPR University within one month which the state government has failed to do till date,’’ he warned.
The governor stated, “I hope good sense prevails and the state government does not leave room for unnecessary and avoidable complications and in turn affect the growth of Universities of Karnataka.’’
The governor mentioned that his office communicated with RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on various dates, advising him to direct concerned officials to immediately call for applications for the post. “Numerous follow-ups and reminders have been sent to the concerned department to call for applications at the earliest so as to not keep regular posts vacant for a long time,’’ he stated.
A search committee has been constituted. The notification too was issued even before the completion of the previous VC’s term, but the search committee is still waiting to commence its work as the state government has not called for applications, he added.
The governor pointed out that the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been returned to the state government for clarifications and for necessary corrections on the intent of the bill. “Till the new amendments are approved, the existing act is in force and the state government should take action based on the existing act and its provisions,’’ he added.
The governor slammed ministers, saying they stated in the media and in Vidhana Soudha that the state government wants to actively improve the administration of the University and has hence brought the amendment to the bill. But it is clear that neither the minister nor the department has taken steps for the growth of the University, he added.