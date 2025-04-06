JK Tyres worker dies by suicide after abrupt termination in Mysuru; family protests for justice

MYSURU: A temporary worker of the JK Tyres, who was allegedly terminated without any prior notice, ended his life by jumping into the river Cauvery near Mahadevpura village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Mahesh (35), a resident of Gagenahalli in Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. Mahesh had been working as a temporary worker at the JK Tyres for the past 16 years. Reportedly, 10 days ago, he was abruptly removed from the service without being provided any explanation.
Deeply distressed by the termination, Mahesh is believed to have travelled to the river Cauvery near Mahadevpura village on Friday, where he jumped into the river. A case has been registered at the Arakere Police Station in connection with the incident.
Mahesh’s body has been shifted to the mortuary at KR Hospital in Mysuru. However, the factory management has come under fire after they reportedly did not visit the mortuary or reach out to the bereaved family even after learning about Mahesh’s death.
Enraged by the apathy, Mahesh’s family members and supporters staged a protest outside the mortuary, refusing to take possession of the body until a representative from JK Tyres management arrived.
The protesters demanded accountability and support for the grieving family. Chandrahass, Madhu, and advocate Karthik, speaking to media representatives at the mortuary, condemned the JK Tyres management’s actions and demanded justice. Mahesh is survived by his wife and a young child.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)