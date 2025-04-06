JK Tyres worker dies by suicide after abrupt termination in Mysuru; family protests for justice

MYSURU: A temporary worker of the JK Tyres, who was allegedly terminated without any prior notice, ended his life by jumping into the river Cauvery near Mahadevpura village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh (35), a resident of Gagenahalli in Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. Mahesh had been working as a temporary worker at the JK Tyres for the past 16 years. Reportedly, 10 days ago, he was abruptly removed from the service without being provided any explanation.

Deeply distressed by the termination, Mahesh is believed to have travelled to the river Cauvery near Mahadevpura village on Friday, where he jumped into the river. A case has been registered at the Arakere Police Station in connection with the incident.

Mahesh’s body has been shifted to the mortuary at KR Hospital in Mysuru. However, the factory management has come under fire after they reportedly did not visit the mortuary or reach out to the bereaved family even after learning about Mahesh’s death.