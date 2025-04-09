Vijayendra criticises CM Siddaramaiah for price hikes, accuses Congress of broken promises

MYSURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra taunted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that the latter has appointed an expert committee to increase the prices of essential commodities.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Vijayendra said that the Congress government in Karnataka is the only government in the country which has hiked the prices of 49 essential goods, including milk, petrol, and diesel.
Vijayendra said that while the Union Government has increased prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, the cost would be borne by the oil companies.
He also defended the Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices, explaining that the domestic gas cylinder, which was priced at Rs 1,107 in March 2023, is now sold for Rs 850. He attributed the increase to the rise in crude oil prices in the international market.
Vijayendra further said that domestic cylinder prices would have crossed Rs 2,000 if Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had become the Prime Minister. He also criticised the Congress government for the rise in water bills, property taxes, garbage cess, and milk prices.
He accused the Congress of coming to power on false promises. They have not even paid salaries to teachers and police officials, he said. “The Congress government has turned into an ATM for the Congress high command. Even the ruling party MLAs have criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not providing grants for development works in their constituencies. Let the Congress fight over power-sharing, but they must not increase the prices of commodities,” Vijayendra quipped.
Meanwhile, in Hassan, Vijayendra accused the Congress State Government of swindling taxpayers’ money in the guise of guarantees. He was addressing the party’s Janakrosh Rally in Hassan.
He said the State Government discriminates on a religious basis while releasing grants and announcing new schemes. The State Government is anti-poor as it has raised the prices of more than 40 essential commodities, he said.
The State Government has also failed to protect the interests of SCs/STs and Backward Classes as the funds meant for them are being diverted. He said that the BJP is discharging its duties as an ideal opposition by highlighting the lapses of the Congress government. “BJP will never indulge in Operation Kamala and will remain in the opposition for the next three years. Congress MLAs themselves are dejected as development works have come to a halt in their constituencies owing to a shortage of funds,” he said.