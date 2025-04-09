Vijayendra criticises CM Siddaramaiah for price hikes, accuses Congress of broken promises

MYSURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra taunted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that the latter has appointed an expert committee to increase the prices of essential commodities.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Vijayendra said that the Congress government in Karnataka is the only government in the country which has hiked the prices of 49 essential goods, including milk, petrol, and diesel.

Vijayendra said that while the Union Government has increased prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, the cost would be borne by the oil companies.

He also defended the Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices, explaining that the domestic gas cylinder, which was priced at Rs 1,107 in March 2023, is now sold for Rs 850. He attributed the increase to the rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

Vijayendra further said that domestic cylinder prices would have crossed Rs 2,000 if Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had become the Prime Minister. He also criticised the Congress government for the rise in water bills, property taxes, garbage cess, and milk prices.